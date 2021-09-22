Princess Eugenie reveals the beautiful wedding gift she got from grandfather Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie recently revealed the precious wedding gift that she received from her grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9, 2021.

In a new BBC One programme Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the 31-year-old royal revealed that the late Duke of Edinburgh had gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers that he himself painted.

As per Hello! magazine, Princess Eugenie said she was “proud” of the gift. “It was so nice, it’s now sitting in my house in London and I’m so proud of it, you know?”

The princess married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. She also named her newborn son August Philip Hawke, after her grandfather.

Among other royals who shared fond memories of the Duke in the new show, Prince Charles revealed his last conversation with his father, just hours ahead of his demise while Prince Harry talked about how the Duke was “unapologetically him”.

The BBC One special was originally produced to celebrate Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, according to a People report.

