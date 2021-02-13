Princess Eugenie heads to Prince Harry-Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage with baby boy

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack have become parents to a baby boy. (Source: princesseugenie/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie’s newborn son will spend his early childhood where his cousin Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was also raised initially.

The princess was spotted leaving with her son, along with husband Jack Brooksbank from London’s Portland Hospital, for Prince Harry-Meghan’s previous residence Frogmore Cottage.

Princess Eugenie’s son is her first and the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild. The new mother also shared a glimpse of her baby on Instagram.

It was earlier reported that Princess Eugenie, then pregnant, had moved into the royals’ Windsor home with her husband. Prince Harry and Meghan had moved to the house in April 2019 shortly after the birth of their son Archie.

Frogmore Cottage was renovated by their previous residents from five separate staff quarters into a 10-bedroom home. The house is close to Royal Lodge, home to Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew. It is also a short walk from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reside, according to People.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California, they have kept Frogmore as their UK base, but are reportedly unlikely to use it for some time.

The cottage is known to have lush gardens and green fields and endless acres of space for the family to relax in.

“It has the most amazing mulberry walk, where we would pick mulberries for Prince Philip’s mulberry gin. And when the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous,” a former royal staffer told People in an earlier interview.

