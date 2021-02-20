scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's baby is the ninth great grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, who was born on 9th February at Londons Portland Hospital.

By: AP | London |
Updated: February 20, 2021 6:27:42 pm
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. (Photo: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank Buckingham Palace said Saturday. The baby, a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, was born Feb 9 at Londons Portland Hospital.

One of the infant’s middle names appears to pay tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather Prince Philip. The Queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen.  The baby who weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.

Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank a businessman in October 2018 at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap. Thank you for so many wonderful messages Our hearts are full of love for this little human words cant express she wrote adding that the photo was taken by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy she said.

