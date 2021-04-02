Princess Diana’s London flat to be honoured with a plaque

Besides Diana, social reformer Caroline Norton, designer Jean Muir, former slave and campaigner Ellen Craft and barrister Helena Normanton, will also be honoured with plaques. (Photo: Instagram/@englishheritage)

The late Princess of Wales, Diana, continues to be remembered and honoured years after her death. In a latest, her London flat, where she lived prior to her marriage, will soon be marked with a plaque, a report in the People magazine states.

According to the outlet, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, has shared the news on social media, and has even posted on the progress, having shared a picture of the plaque.

“I’m tickled pink by these photographs showing a blue plaque being made for Coleherne Court, where Diana was so happy with her wonderful flat mates in her late teens,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a picture which showed a huge plaque, which is still a work in progress.

The plaque read:

“Diana Spencer

later Princess of Wales

1961-1997

lived here

1979-1981”

Per the report, the sign will join the more than 950 such official blue plaques around the city of London, marking and commemorating locations where historically-significant and famous people once lived or worked.

In this particular London flat, Diana lived — before her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles — with her friends while she worked as a nanny and a nursery school teacher.

Anna Eavis, the English Heritage’s curatorial director, was quoted as saying in a statement: “We are expecting our plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales to be very popular. She was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including landmines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatise illnesses such as HIV, leprosy and depression… It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year.”

Princess Diana died tragically in a road accident in Paris in August 1997, at the age of 36.

