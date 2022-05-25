Princess Diana’s wedding tiara to go on display for the first time in decades

The embellished Spencer tiara, worn by Princess Diana for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, is all set to go on display for the first time in decades.

It is part of an exhibition titled ‘Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras’ that will commence on May 28 until June 15, as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “Representing a rare and historic gathering of fine jewels, this exhibition draws together over 40 outstanding tiaras including examples with British and European royal provenance,” auction house Sotheby’s wrote.

The tiara, reported to have been created in 1767, was passed down generations within the Spencer family. It features a garland style design having a central heart-shaped motif set with diamonds flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star and trumpet-shaped flowers mounted in silver and gold.

“The heart-shaped piece was particularly sentimental to Lady Diana as her grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton, received it as a wedding present for her 1919 marriage to ‘Jack’, Viscount Althorp, the future 7th Earl Spencer,” Sotheby’s added.

It further revealed that for over 200 years, the tiara was added to and transformed until crown jeweller Garrard was commissioned in the 1930s to turn it into the final article. “Lady Diana was known to be fond of the Spencer Tiara, often wearing it to white-tie events, sporting the dazzling piece at least seven times between 1983 and 1992 on special occasions during royal tours and high-profile events.”

It will now be a part of the exhibition in London, going on display for the first time since the 1960s. “Their range reflects successive design evolutions in the format, prompted by monarchic taste, societal shifts and the influence from other art forms, through to contemporary jewellers redefining tiaras today. If visitors are tempted by the glittering sights, there is an option to purchase tiaras from a new generation of British designers,” the auction house said, talking about the expansive tiara collection.

