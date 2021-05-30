Princess Diana’s voice coach recalls the moment she was ‘able to stand her ground’

Princess Diana may have left a lasting legacy inspiring young girls and women around the world, but her journey did not start off as such. Just like many of us, she, too, had to struggle a bit to find her voice and then use it to make a difference in the lives of many others. Now several years after her death, her voice coach is sharing details of how she found courage and confidence.

According to a People report, it was Stewart Pearce who had helped the late princess in finding her voice, and he is now using her journey and experiences to inspire others as well. Pearce had previously worked with Margaret Thatcher, and was believed to have been introduced to Diana through a mutual friend, a few years before her death in 1997.

He was quoted as telling People that Diana “knew that her voice was not powerful”. “She knew that her voice was a voice of submission, not a voice of triumph. She wanted to find that.”

Per the report, the author and voice coach worked with the late royal to make her get over her fear of giving speeches in public. He also wanted her to feel confident yet authentic, displaying her “compassion and vulnerability”, traits which the public found endearing.

Recalling one particular moment when she was “put to the test” while receiving an award in New York City, Pearce said that while speaking about her sons William and Harry, someone in the crowd asked, “Where are they today?”, to which Diana calmly replied, “They’re at school, as all good children should be, and enjoying themselves”.

“That was a moment of present-mindedness that she had not been able to accomplish before. She then had a 10-minute standing ovation from the audience.”

“That was a real point of triumph, that she was able to move forward and be that present and not feel immediately intimidated by the energy that was being thrown at her, which was rather unfortunate and immensely public,” Pearce said, adding: “It could have gone anywhere. It was obviously quite an aggressive demand upon her, but she was able to stand her ground, remain absolutely centered and say what she felt.”

Pearce’s new book Diana: The Voice of Change explores how the late royal “moved from the demure and pained young woman, seen in the Martin Bashir interview, to the assured, powerful humanitarian leader witnessed in July 1997”.

She died tragically in a car crash in 1997, while being chased by the paparazzi in Paris. She was only 36 then.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle