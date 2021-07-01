scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

William, Harry unite to unveil Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace

The event brought together the brothers since the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 1, 2021 8:50:42 pm
Prince William, Prince William news, Prince Harry, Star Wars Episode VIII, Star Wars Episode VIII set, Star Wars, entertainment news

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry met to unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021.

The event brought together the brothers since the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

Where is Diana’s statue going to be?

The statue, commissioned by the brothers in 2017, will stand in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The event is touted to be their second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago and moved to the US where they now live with their son Archie, and newborn daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The brothers said that they hoped it would help visitors to the palace “reflect on her life and her legacy”, in a post by Kensington’s Palace on Instagram.

ALSO READ |Happy Birthday, Diana: Remembering the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks

Ian Rank-Broadley, who has a long track record of creating images of the Royal Family, was also in attendance.

Why was Sunken Garden chosen?

Kensington Palace said the Sunken Garden had been “one of the princess’ favourite locations” when she lived there. More than 4,000 flowers have been planted for the garden’s redesign, which has taken 1,000 hours to complete, reported BBC.com.

The garden is open to the public to visit for free from July 2, in line with Kensington Palace’s opening hours.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Princess Diana birthday, most iconic looks, Princess Diana best fashion moments, Princess Diana fashion 1980s, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
Happy Birthday, Diana: Remembering the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement