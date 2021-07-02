Princess Diana statue unveiled: Significance of outfit, the three children around her

Princess Diana’s much-anticipated statue was unveiled on her 60th birth anniversary by her sons Princes William and Harry.

The 1.25x life-size bronze statue has been designed by Ian Rank-Broadley. It was commissioned by Diana’s two sons back in 2017. It now stands in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

Diana’s statue is flanked by that of three children who represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work, Kensington Palace was quoted as saying by Independent. Princess Diana was known for her philanthropy; she was a patron of more than 100 charities.

“Diana, Princess of Wales was an icon who touched the lives of people right around the world…We wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showcasing the impact she had across generations. I hope that people will enjoy visiting the statue and the Sunken Garden, and taking a moment to remember The Princess,” the sculptor was quoted as saying.

The statue features the late princess in a casual front-pleated shirt and a high-waist pencil skirt and a belt with a big buckle. The artist carefully chose this outfit for the statue to represent “the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion,” the palace further said.

In front of the statue lies a paving stone engraved with an extract from the poem The Measure of a Man. The lines read: “These are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not ‘What was her station?’ but ‘Had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?’”

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” Prince William and Prince Harry said in a statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the note continued.