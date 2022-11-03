scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Rare cast of Princess Diana’s left hand to go up for auction

"This is believed to be a unique cast of Princess Diana's hand made during her lifetime with her permission and obvious co-operation and is therefore of great importance and rarity," the auction house said

princess dianaLife-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going for sale (Source: File; reemandansie.com)

Princess Diana and her eventful life continue to arouse curiosity and admiration all over the globe, even after 25 years of her tragic death — in the early hours of August 31, 1997 — in a road accident in Paris. A plaster cast of the former Princess of Wales‘ left hand selling for an estimated £40,000 during an upcoming auction is proof of the same.

The life-size cast of Princess Diana‘s hand, which will also depict her wedding band, will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie in Essex in their ‘Royalty, Fine Art and Antiques Sale’ on November 8, Wednesday. Made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon before his death in 1985, the 24-centimetre-long cast is “extremely rare” and “unique”, according to the auction house.

princess diana, left hand cast Plaster cast of Princess Diana’s left hand (Source: reemandansie.com)

“This is believed to be a unique cast of Princess Diana’s hand made during her lifetime with her permission and obvious co-operation and is therefore of great importance and rarity,” it said on its official website, adding that the process of making this cast involved placing the hand in a liquid silicone bath which is then set to create a mould from which the cast is made in plaster of Paris.

ALSO READ |Meghan Markle podcast: Duchess reflects on motherhood, her own mother’s contributions

The cast was made during Princess Diana‘s sittings with Oscar Nemon — who was working on her bust just before his death — at his studio in St James’ Palace. Prior to this, Nemon had made sculptures of other members of the British royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and also Prince Philip.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

Also on sale will be the plaster cast of Winston Churchill’s right hand which is expected to fetch £5,000-£7,000. The auction house termed these two eminent personalities as “two of the most famous figures of the Twentieth century”.

“It is an amazing feeling to be able to hold the hands of two of the most famous and influential Britons of the Twentieth century,” James Grinter, Royal Specialist, Reeman Dansie, said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 03:00:04 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed as a sea of humanity greets him in front of Mannat: ‘Gratitude’. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
In pictures: Master creations from ‘Vasant Fest – A boutique Art Fair’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement