Princess Charlotte’s birthday: Kate Middleton clicks a lovely photo of daughter

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, has turned six, and the official handle of the royal family marked the occasion by sharing a lovely photo. In it, Charlotte can be seen smiling wide at the camera while donning a blue floral-printed dress. The photo has been clicked by her mother.

Sharing the photo, they wrote: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today.”

Prior to this, William and Kate had celebrated their 10th anniversary, and had shared a video where they, along with their three children, Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis were seen having fun. “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C,” they wrote.

In another photo, they were seen hugging and smiling widely at the camera. Both of them had opted for blue, and looked adorable together. “Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary,” read the caption.

Chris Floyd, the photographer who captured the moment, took to his own social media handle to share the experience as well as praise the duchess’ photographic skills. “I recently visited Cambridge for the first time in my life. That same day, by an astonishing coincidence, was also the day I was asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary!”