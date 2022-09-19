Princess Charlotte’s brooch was a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses; check it out

Ever since the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be laid to rest today in a state funeral, Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George — the future king — were seen in public for the first time.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The two elder children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were a part of the procession along with other royal family members that followed the coffin as it entered London’s Westminster Abbey from the Westminster Hall, where it had been lying-in-state for the general public to pay their tributes.

ALSO READ | The touching story behind the hymn played at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Cambridge — now Wales — kids followed the coffin of their great-grandmother, who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, walking behind their parents and ahead of their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Louis, their four-year-old brother, however, was not seen attending the funeral.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, the Queen Consort walk outside Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP) Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, the Queen Consort walk outside Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

What caught people’s attention was that as she said her final goodbye, Charlotte also paid a tribute to the late monarch in her own sweet way. The seven-year-old was dressed in an all-black look featuring a long coat and a round hat, which made her look like a mini version of her own mother.

The hat was a new addition to her attire, as she has never previously been seen in public wearing one. This was done in accordance with the customs of the UK royal family, which decrees that women attending formal events, especially funerals, wear one.

Advertisement

The other grown-up gesture that she demonstrated for the queen — and a suitable one at that given the emotional occasion — was that Charlotte appeared to wear a small diamond brooch that was shaped like a horseshoe. It was her way to honour and remember her great-grandmother.

Princess Charlotte is wearing her first piece of significant jewelry: a small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe. A lovely tribute to a great-grandmother who so loved horses. (📷 Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/UUkMyPe6vr — The Court Jeweller (Lauren Kiehna) (@courtjeweller) September 19, 2022

According to a People report, the significant piece of jewellery/accessory, which was pinned on the left side of her coat, was in honour of the late queen’s love for horses. In fact, the publication even revealed that the brooch was gifted to the princess by the queen herself.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP) Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

ALSO READ | Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have reportedly found a new home

After the state funeral earlier today, the coffin was taken to Wellington Arch, from where it was driven to Windsor. There will be a procession to the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, following which she will be “privately interred” in St. George’s Chapel, laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip — who died last year — her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!