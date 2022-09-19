scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Princess Charlotte’s brooch was a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses; check it out

The brooch was even said to have been gifted to the princess by the late monarch herself

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II funeral news, Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte tribute to queen, Princess Charlotte brooch, indian express newsPrincess Charlotte sits in a car on her way to attend the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London. (David Cliff/Pool via REUTERS)

Ever since the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be laid to rest today in a state funeral, Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George — the future king — were seen in public for the first time.

The two elder children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were a part of the procession along with other royal family members that followed the coffin as it entered London’s Westminster Abbey from the Westminster Hall, where it had been lying-in-state for the general public to pay their tributes.

The Cambridge — now Wales — kids followed the coffin of their great-grandmother, who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, walking behind their parents and ahead of their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Louis, their four-year-old brother, however, was not seen attending the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II funeral news, Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte tribute to queen, Princess Charlotte brooch, indian express news Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, the Queen Consort walk outside Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

What caught people’s attention was that as she said her final goodbye, Charlotte also paid a tribute to the late monarch in her own sweet way. The seven-year-old was dressed in an all-black look featuring a long coat and a round hat, which made her look like a mini version of her own mother.

The hat was a new addition to her attire, as she has never previously been seen in public wearing one. This was done in accordance with the customs of the UK royal family, which decrees that women attending formal events, especially funerals, wear one.

The other grown-up gesture that she demonstrated for the queen — and a suitable one at that given the emotional occasion — was that Charlotte appeared to wear a small diamond brooch that was shaped like a horseshoe. It was her way to honour and remember her great-grandmother.

According to a People report, the significant piece of jewellery/accessory, which was pinned on the left side of her coat, was in honour of the late queen’s love for horses. In fact, the publication even revealed that the brooch was gifted to the princess by the queen herself.

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II funeral news, Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte tribute to queen, Princess Charlotte brooch, indian express news Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)
After the state funeral earlier today, the coffin was taken to Wellington Arch, from where it was driven to Windsor. There will be a procession to the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, following which she will be “privately interred” in St. George’s Chapel, laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip — who died last year — her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

