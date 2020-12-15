Princess Beatrice dines at a London restaurant; accused of flouting lockdown rules

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mozzi were spotted dining a restaurant with people from other households. (Source: princessbeatriceroyal/Instagram)

Princess Beatrice, who was spotted dining at a London restaurant with her husband Edoardo Mozzi and a group of people from other households, has reportedly been accused of flouting lockdown restrictions in the city.

London is now under tier 2 restrictions — people from other households are not permitted to mix in indoor settings, including restaurants. And with the capital city’s infection rate recorded to be one of the highest in England, it is on the brink of being placed in tier 3, according to Independent.

Along with the royal members, fashion designer Peter Dundas was also present at the dinner, it is believed. The designer shared a picture of himself with Princess Beatrice on Instagram that appears to have been clicked inside the restaurant.

A source, however, told The Sun that the dinner had been a business event, which, in tier 2, is allowed between people from other households. The rule is primarily for those who are self-employed or freelancers and therefore may not have a workplace for holding meetings.

But neither the princess nor Buckingham Palace has commented on the allegations.

