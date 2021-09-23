scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

What is the official title of Princess Beatrice’s newborn baby?

Princess Beatrice's daughter was born this month at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 6:20:15 pm
princess beatricePrincess Beatrice recently welcomed a baby girl. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice recently gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to an Independent report, the royal baby will be given the Italian title of Nobile Donna, which means “Noble Woman”.

The official title comes from her father Edoardo’s family, a Count, whose family was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic in 1946.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Edoardo’s family retains the titles although they do not use them in everyday life.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2019, Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told Mail Online in an interview, “He [Edoardo] is a count. His wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts of nobile donna.”

Also Read |Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share pictures of their private ceremony

On the other hand, the princess’ nephew August, who is Princess Eugenie’s son, does not have a title from his father Jack Brooksbank since he does not have any.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Princess Beatrice’s daughter was born on September 18, 2021, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighed six pounds two ounces.

Princess Beatrice, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew, is also stepmother to Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show was a star-studded affair; here’s a quick roundup

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X