Sunday, June 19, 2022
Prince William is a doting dad in new picture shared on the occasion of Father’s Day 2022

"Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the caption reads

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 3:15:18 pm
Prince William, Prince William news, Prince William father's day, Prince William Father's Day celebration, Prince William children, Prince William and Kate Middleton, indian express newsHappy family! (Photo: Instagram/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

Prince William is a loving father and he has proven that on several occasions when the family has made public appearances — be it within the UK, or when travelling abroad.

To commemorate Father’s Day 2022, the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a previously-unseen picture of William with his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the photograph, the four of them appear to be smiling from ear-to-ear, as if caught making a joke. While George and Charlotte sit on his left and right sides respectively, Louis is perched on his shoulders, adorably holding his face.

“Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!” the caption reads. The picture seems to have been clicked against a rocky landscape.

Prince William, who turns 40 years old on June 21, is seen in a casual look — an olive brown shirt, a pair of khaki shorts. The photograph seems to have been clicked at Petra — a famous archaeological site in Jordan. Interestingly, the Cambridge royals used another picture from their trip there for their official Christmas card last year, in which Kate was also present in the frame, wearing an olive green dress. Take a look.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, lived in Jordan when she was a child, for about three years, when her father — who worked for British Airways — was posted in Amman.

Posted on December 10, 2021, the photo’s caption read, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄

