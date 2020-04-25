Prince William makes his comedy acting debut to raise funds for coronavirus

Prince William appeared on BBC’s The Big Night In. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Prince William appeared on BBC’s The Big Night In. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Prince William just made his comedy debut with a cameo on BBC’s The Big Night In, with Stephen Fry, to raise funds for coronavirus.

In the show, the Duke of Cambridge appeared as himself in a sketch of the 1980s sitcom Blackladder. Fry appeared in the role of Lord Melchett, the royal household staffer he originally played on the show.

William spoke about the royal family and made jokes about himself during the episode. On Fry suggesting that he should watch Tiger King, William remarked, “I tend to avoid shows about royalty.”

“#TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Kensington Palace mentioned on its official Instagram page. Take a look:

The skit was part of the initiative to raise funds for charity by Comic Relief in collaboration with Children in Need. And the exchange on the show was a preface to Fry and William’s participation in Clap for Carers, the new British tradition of applauding United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) workers at the end of the day.

Watch the full video:

A while ago, William and Kate Middleton also launched a new mental health campaign with NHS and Public Health England to support those in need at the time of the lockdown.

