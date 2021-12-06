Prince William says his kids get into a ‘massive fight’ every morning during a customary ‘dance party’

Kids can be a handful, leading to parents always being on their toes around them. And the royal family kids are no different. Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is father to three children (all under 10), recently shared what his morning routine at home looks like.

According to a report in People magazine, the duke talked about a morning ritual that involves fun and a lot of running around. It is understood that his kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, have a kitchen dance party every day.

William shared during a special ‘Christmas episode’ of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series — that will premiere December 6 — that on most mornings, there is a “massive fight between Charlotte and George” as to what song will be played in the kitchen. “And I have to now basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music. One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, ‘Waka Waka‘, ” the duke revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

“There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.”

Per the report, Charlotte, who has been taking private ballet lessons, uses this opportunity to showcase her dancing skills, her father said.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing,” the proud dad added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

He also said that it is a “really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around and singing”.

Through the series, the duke also emphasised on the importance of staying mentally fit and prioritising mental health over everything else.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!