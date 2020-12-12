Prince William, Kate take kids George, Charlotte and Louis on first red carpet

The kids were coordinated in their outfits for what was one of their first public engagements as a family of five. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Christmas holidays have begun for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And parents Kate Middleton and Prince William recently took the royal children out for traditional British holiday entertainment.

The royal kids were treated to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium, and were photographed as they walked up the red carpet outside the Palladium.

The kids were coordinated in their outfits for what was one of their first public engagements as a family of five. Louis wore a blue wool jacket from one of Kate’s go-to brands, Amaia, while Charlotte wore a gray and blue checkered dress and George wore a red and blue sweater with pants, reported people.com.

“The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year,” Kensignton Palace wrote in an Instagram post.

“Before the performance, The Duke delivered a short speech to thank those across the country for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” mentioned Kensington Palace.

“During the interval, The Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year, before popping backstage to thank the cast and crew,” the statement further read.

