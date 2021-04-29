Prince William-Kate share new portraits for 10th wedding anniversary; see pics

On completing 10 years of marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton wowed fans with their new portraits, which were shared by Kensington Palace on social media.

The couple looked lovely as they posed for the camera wearing varying shades of blue. While Kate wore a powder blue floral dress from Ghost London, William looked dapper in a blue sweater, worn over a blue shirt, as he held his wife.

In both the portraits, Kate’s sapphire engagement ring is quite prominently visible, drawing one’s attention to it. The portraits were taken by Chris Floyd.

“I recently visited Cambridge for the first time in my life. That same day, by an astonishing coincidence, was also the day I was asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary!” the photographer shared on Instagram.

Prince William and Kate got engaged on November 16, 2010. Before getting engaged, the couple reportedly dated on-off for nearly nine years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. The grand royal wedding garnered a lot of attention. The then bride-to-be wore a now-iconic wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with a Cartier Scroll tiara. Prince William wore an Irish Guards mounted officer’s uniform in Guard of Honour Order with a forage cap.