scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Cambridge royals, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, indian express newsPrince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

ALSO READ |Prince Charles launches perfume as homage to ‘magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens’

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen’s official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September. George and Charlotte had been attending a school in south London, and Louis is just starting his formal full-time schooling.

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, is a four-bedroom home of relatively modest size for the royals. But William and Kate will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base, as well as their 10-bedroom country mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:30:35 pm
Next Story

Pune bicycle master plan: Public urged to give opinions before August 27

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

photography exhibition
‘Twin Sisters with Cameras’: Exhibition gives a peek in to the photographic lives of Debalina Mazumder, Manobina Roy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement