Has Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas 2020 card leaked online?

While fans of the royal family have praised the card, some have shown concern as to if this purportedly-leaked picture will ever now be officially shared by the royal family. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Every year, in December, the Duke and Duchess of Cambride — Prince William and Kate Middleton — release a family photograph on the occasion of Christmas. The card is then shared with the public in the form of a wish. But this year, it seems the royals’ official family card has been leaked online prematurely.

According to a report in The Independent, this year, the royal offering has been leaked on social media by fans of the British royal family. In the Christmas card, the family can be seen sitting on a bale of hay in front of some chopped wood, in their finest winter jumpers. While Prince George (7) is seen sitting next to his father, Princess Charlotte (5) is on her mother’s lap. The youngest of them, Prince Louis (2), is pictured giggling, standing between his parents.

The Independent report mentions that it is unclear as to when or where the photo was taken, since it has not been officially released by Kensington Palace. The family, however, has spent most of their time in the pandemic at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.

While fans of the royal family have praised the card, some have shown concern as to whether this purportedly-leaked picture will ever now be officially shared by the royal family.

Guys, stop posting the Christmas card please, it was leaked last year and they didn’t post it. I get everyone’s excited and wants to share it etc, but pls let them post it when they’re ready to — Aimee 🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) December 11, 2020

“Guys, stop posting the Christmas card please, it was leaked last year and they didn’t post it. I get everyone’s excited and wants to share it etc, but pls let them post it when they’re ready to (sic),” one person wrote on Twitter.

What do you think of this adorable family portrait?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd