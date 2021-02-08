Prince William-Kate’s children’s nanny is ‘banned’ from saying this word

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny for their children is reportedly not allowed to say one particular word to the three royal children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The word that the nanny is “banned” from using is “kid” revealed author Louis Heren, who spent a year at the Norland School for nannies in Bath, where the Cambridge’s nanny Maria Turrion was also trained.

“The word kid is banned. It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals,” the author told The Mirror, adding it is a strict rule at schools.

Heren also talked about the Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship with the nanny. “I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children.”

She added, “I’ve spoken to nannies who have worked with other royal families and life is pretty normal. You get up, have breakfast, you go to school and you wear your school uniform whether you like it or not. It would be quite like the average British school children.”

Kate recently spoke about motherhood in a conversation with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby. On feeling the mom’s guilt, she was quoted as saying by The Independent, “It’s a constant challenge – you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”