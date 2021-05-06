scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel

While some congratulated the royals, others compared them to Harry and Meghan, and deemed the launch a means of "damage control"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 1:20:05 pm
prince william, kate middletonPrince William and Kate Middleton made the announcement on social media. (Source: dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram)

Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched their YouTube channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement through their official page on Instagram. “Better late than never – we’re now on YouTube,” they wrote alongside a video that gave us glimpses from the royal couple’s past tours and appearances.

The video reel also showed two bloopers with William telling his wife in one of them, “By the way you have to be careful what you say now because these guys they’re filming everything.”

In another video, she tells her husband, “You don’t need to roll your ‘r’.”

The launch comes after Meghan Markle’s announcement of her first children’s book The Bench, which she wrote for her husband for his first Father’s Day after the birth of their son Archie in 2019.

Netizens had mixed reactions. While some congratulated the royals, others compared them to Harry and Meghan, and deemed the launch a means of “damage control”. Here’s what they said:

