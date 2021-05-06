Prince William and Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched their YouTube channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement through their official page on Instagram. “Better late than never – we’re now on YouTube,” they wrote alongside a video that gave us glimpses from the royal couple’s past tours and appearances.

The video reel also showed two bloopers with William telling his wife in one of them, “By the way you have to be careful what you say now because these guys they’re filming everything.”

In another video, she tells her husband, “You don’t need to roll your ‘r’.”

The launch comes after Meghan Markle’s announcement of her first children’s book The Bench, which she wrote for her husband for his first Father’s Day after the birth of their son Archie in 2019.

Netizens had mixed reactions. While some congratulated the royals, others compared them to Harry and Meghan, and deemed the launch a means of “damage control”. Here’s what they said:

What a terrific way to stay in touch and keep all of us up to date on your work and charities. Well done to you! — Anne Merino Author – Hawkesmoor (@AnneMerino4) May 5, 2021

Why is it good for them but not for the Sussexes? — The Battinson (@BattinsonBatman) May 5, 2021

Ahh I love this news, the video and how funny you two are with each other 😂😂 I will definitely subscribe 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) May 5, 2021

I know damage control when I see it. pic.twitter.com/93BL25xWiR — “Scott” at Starbucks (@triple5guy) May 5, 2021

My favorite Royals. Future King and Queen. Others can only envy. 🤪😂 — 💫 (@zeeejayee) May 5, 2021

the damage control is blatantly obvious at this point😂😂 — TLM enthusiast ☁️ (@be95_xx) May 5, 2021

