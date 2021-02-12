Prince William, Kate give glimpse of their children’s never-seen-before photo

Fans recently got a sneak peek at a new photo of Prince William and Kate’s children.

It was while the couple was speaking to nursing students from Ulster University in Northern Ireland on a video call that people noticed a photo on display on the table behind them. The video was shared on social media.

To the far right of the table was a framed photo featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a picture that was not shared with the public previously, according to People. See if you can find it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

In the picture, Prince George was seen wearing what appeared to be a camouflage tee. It was possible that the three siblings’ photo was taken at the time that the solo portraits were released for Prince George’s 7th birthday in July.

Other photos on display were that of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s first day of school in September 2019, and a photo of Prince Louis with his mother Kate, exploring her kid-friendly garden in May 2019.

Meanwhile, as the children continue to be homeschooled, Queen Elizabeth II had reportedly allowed the royal parents to use her Sandringham home to work, just a couple of miles away from the couple’s country house Anmer Hall where they have been isolating with the children.