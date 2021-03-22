Prince William does not feel ‘trapped’ in royal role unlike Prince Harry, says report

"They (Prince William and Prince Charles) don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that," Prince Harry said in his recent interview.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey on their life in the royal household, Prince William has said he did not agree with some of their comments, a new report claims.

During the interview, Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William are “trapped” in the monarchy. A source close to the two brothers, however, told The Sunday Times, said that Prince William found the comments “way off the mark”.

“He (Prince William) has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service,” the source was quoted as saying.

Prince Harry said in the interview, “I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

On being asked if Prince William wanted to leave the royal family, he said, “I don’t know. I can’t speak for him.”

Earlier, Prince William had denied claims of the royal family being racist, after Meghan alleged that her son Archie’s “dark” skin colour was discussed prior to his birth. “We are very much not a racist family,” he responded to a reporter.

Later, Harry also talked to his brother and father, Gayle King, who is friends with Meghan, revealed on CBS This Morning. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said, according to People.