Why Prince William worries about ‘broody’ Kate Middleton meeting kids: ‘Let’s have another one’

While in the past, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hinted that they will probably not have any more children, there are still speculations that their family might grow, especially seeing how the duchess, Kate Middleton, is around kids and how she feels “broody” from time to time.

Kate, who is on a solo royal tour in Denmark, paid a visit to the University of Copenhagen, where she met with parents and babies. Mother to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, herself, she has stated numerous times in the past how she feels strongly about early childhood development.

The duchess admitted that because she has to be around kids and babies for a lot of time, it has become something of an ‘occupational hazard’ — it makes her want to have more babies!

“It makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under-one year olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one’,” she joked.

Last month, Prince William had himself suggested that his wife is considering the prospect of having a fourth child, during their visit to Lancashire. While the couple clicked a picture with an infant and onlookers cheered on, William said, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

Later, when Kate gave the baby back to her parents, William joked, “Don’t take her with you.”

The couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, shortly before the wedding of his uncle Prince Harry with Meghan Markle. Since then, they have clicked numerous pictures as a family of five, giving fans and followers from around the world adorable glimpses of their healthy family life.

