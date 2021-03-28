Prince William beats The Rock, Mike Tyson to become ‘world’s sexiest bald man’

The Duke of Cambridge has been described as 'sexy' some 17.6 million times on online blogs, reports and pages found in Google searches. (File photo)

Prince William may have to deal with a lot of things on the family front, but he can allow himself to get a little excited for now. The Duke of Cambridge has added another feather to his cap by becoming the ‘world’s sexiest bald man’.

According to a report in The Sun, the 38-year-old was described as ‘sexy’ some 17.6 million times on online blogs, reports and pages found in Google searches, researchers have found. In fact, he even beat the likes of boxing legend Mike Tyson (54) — who came second with 8.8 million ‘sexy’, ‘hot’, ‘attractive’ mentions and searches on the internet — and Fast & Furious star Jason Statham (53), who came third with 7.4 million results.

Per the report, Russian president Vladimir Putin just missed out on a spot in the top 10, with 2.2 million results on the internet. Here is a list of the top-10 ‘sexiest bald men’:

1. Prince William — 17.6 million

2. Mike Tyson — 8.8 million

3. Jason Statham — 7.4 million

4. Pitbull — 5.4 million

5. Michael Jordan — 5.3 million

6. Floyd Mayweather — 4.3 million

7. John Travolta — 3.8 million

8. Bruce Willis — 3.3 million

9. Dwayne Johnson — 2.6 million

10. Vin Diesel — 2.3 million

The study was carried out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita, the report mentioned. A spokesperson was quoted as saying: “There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on.”

After the list was made public, many people naturally had some thoughts on this. Among them was actor Stanley Tucci who did not find himself a place on the list, but shared this hilarious post on Instagram of some other known personalities, who did not get to wear this crown either. Check out his post:

Even Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who was placed ninth, demanded a recount!

How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021

What is your opinion on this?

