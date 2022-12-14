Prince and Princess of Wales, and their kids: A casual Christmas card photo from William and Kate

The British royal family loves to follow traditions. One of the many ones that it follows around this time of the year — the holiday season — is to roll out Christmas cards that are shared with their well-wishers.

Just recently, Charles and Camilla shared their holiday cards wishing people for Christmas and New Year’s, the first time as ‘king’ and ‘queen consort’. It featured a rather candid and love-filled moment exchanged between the couple, which was captured at the Braemar Games in September 2022 by royal photographer Samir Hussein.

And now Charles’ first-born son and heir apparent Prince William shared a card featuring his adorable family: wife Kate Middleton and children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

For William and Kate, too, it is a special holiday season card, for it features them as ‘Prince and Princes of Wales‘ for the first time. They climbed the ranks following the death of William’s grandmother and Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September this year at the age of 96, after serving as a monarch in the UK for the longest time.

In the card, the Wales royals — who continue to be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — posed in casual attire, a far-cry from the formal ensembles like coats and suits, and blazers and gowns they are normally seen in.

While William looked super sharp in a pair of jeans worn with a navy blue shirt with white buttons, Kate looked elegant as usual in a high-collared white top with a soothing pattern, a pair of high-waisted jeans and white shoes.

Their children walked between them. George looked all grown up in a light blue t-shirt worn over dark blue shorts, followed by Charlotte in a smart blue top and matching denim shorts, and finally Louis, who walked next to his mother wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

Photographer Matt Porteous took to Instagram to share that the sweet snap was clicked in Norfolk earlier this year. His caption read: “I was delighted to spend time photographing The Prince and Princess and their children in Norfolk earlier this year. It is always such an honour to capture these special moments within a family and I’m delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas card.”

