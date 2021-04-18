Prince Philip’s funeral: 10 most powerful photos from the day

The Queen was seen sitting alone in the pews of St George’s Chapel, quietly mourning her partner of 73 years and setting an example. (Source: AP)

Prince Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, was laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle on April 17. His funeral service witnessed a confluence of military and royal tradition but it was also cut down. In his honour, people across Britain observed one minute of silence before his royal ceremonial funeral got underway.

The Queen was seen sitting alone in the quire of St George’s Chapel, quietly mourning her partner of 73 years and setting an example. The image, which has been widely shared ever since, distilled the nature of mourning sanctioned by a time such as this.

Here are some of the other most striking images from the funeral.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks on as she sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks on as she sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)

His funeral witnessed coming together of members of the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Harry along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge among others.

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Source: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS) Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Source: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS)

A screen in Piccadilly Circus displays images of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in London, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Source: REUTERS/Paul Childs) A screen in Piccadilly Circus displays images of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in London, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Source: REUTERS/Paul Childs)

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Source: Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS) Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Source: Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS)

No members of the royal family, however, gave a reading. The whole congregation was limited to 30 people. Everyone were wearing face masks and maintained socially distancing.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as she sits in a car during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS REFILE) Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as she sits in a car during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS REFILE)

Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Anne follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover (not pictured) during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS) Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Anne follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover (not pictured) during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS)

Even though Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle could not make it to the funeral because of her pregnancy, she arranged with her husband for a wreath to be laid in the Duke of Edinburgh’s name.

Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall, Britain’s Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Britain’s Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi watch the procession at the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral. (Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS) Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall, Britain’s Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Britain’s Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi watch the procession at the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral. (Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS)

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex enter St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during the funeral. (Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex enter St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during the funeral. (Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS)

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the funeral. (Source: Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS) Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the funeral. (Source: Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS)

