Prince Harry’s grey suit for the Oprah interview has a special connection to son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have already given their first televised interview since stepping back from the posts of senior royals and moving to California, and their fans are waiting eagerly for it to air.

While the couple’s tête-à-tête with Oprah Winfrey will release March 7, some teasers have been shared, which indicate Harry and Meghan may have opened up about a great many things, including their relationship with the royal family at the moment.

But some people with keen eyes have noticed a few things, including their outfits of choice, and the fact that they have subtly presented their standpoint and feelings from the clothes they have donned.

Meghan — pregnant with her second child — looked lovely in a long silk georgette dress by Armani which, according to Who What Wear, was symbolic, for it stood for “rebirth and revival, paralleling the couple’s reemergence in their brand-new post-royal life”.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021

She also chose to wear a bracelet, which is from Princess Diana’s collection. It is being said the same bracelet was used to help craft Meghan’s engagement ring, and that it was a subtle way to show they remember her, and find comfort in the idea that Harry’s late mother — who died tragically in a car accident — is with them.

But other people took notice of Harry’s grey suit itself, which they claim he re-wore. For the interview, he chose to wear a grey suit over white button-down shirt, with brown loafers. The reason it appeared to be familiar, is because the duke has previously worn it on a number of occasions, including when he and his wife had had their photo clicked as a family of three, in 2019 after Archie was born.

In the photo, Harry had carried the little one just two days after his birth, to introduce him to the world, from Windsor Castle in the UK.

And although he was in the same suit and shoes, Harry had added a black tie then, which was missing from his Oprah interview. Nonetheless, we love this adorable connection, and a duke who loves to repeat outfits!

