Prince Harry talks about the ‘pain and suffering’ of women marrying into royal family

The second trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Monday wherein the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given an intimate glimpse of the otherwise-guarded British royal household. The new one-minute teaser video opens with a voiceover of Harry saying, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go: ‘What on earth happened?'”

He goes on to reveal that the royal household regularly leaks stories about each other. “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Harry also opened up about the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royal family. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth,” he says, drawing a comparison between the harsh media spotlight faced by Meghan in the UK and the same treatment that troubled his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

Videos of Diana and Princess Kate being followed by paparazzi plays in the teaser to emphasise Harry’s claims.

This is not the first time Harry called out the media chasing the royal family women. Earlier, in the AppleTV+ docuseries titled The Me You Can’t See, he said, “My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did. History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened.”

“You want to talk about history repeating itself — they’re not going to stop until [Meghan] dies. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry,” he added.

In the trailer, an emotional Meghan also says, “I realised, they are never going to protect you”, seemingly referencing the royal family and their lack of efforts toward protecting their women from the media frenzy.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

According to Netflix, the docuseries, chronicling the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, explores “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

In the first teaser, released last week, Harry said, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family”, with Meghan adding, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

