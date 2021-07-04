Prince Harry opens up about daughter Lilibet, says she is ‘chill’

"We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," Harry was quoted as saying. (File Photo/AP)

Earlier, in the month of June, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet-Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Recently, the Duke of Sussex opened up on this fatherhood experience. According to a report in InStyle, he was attending WellChild Awards in London where he said his daughter is “chill” unlike his son Archie who is “running around like crazy”.

“We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy,” Harry was quoted as saying, as per a Hello! report.

ALSO READ | Meghan and Harry welcome second child Lilibet Lili Diana

In the event, he further elaborated on his role as a father and the way it informed his lens while looking at things. \

“The health of our children, of all of us, could not have been more on the forefront of our minds during the past year. And, throughout this time, the WellChild community has set an example for how to show up and act with compassion for each other. I could not be prouder to be here, to meet this year’s WellChild award winners, to thank the nurses and doctors for all they do, and to celebrate these amazing families,” he was quoted as saying.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

On the birth of their daughter, a statement from the royal family read: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana. The Queen, the Prince of Wales (Charles) and The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Kate Middleton) are delighted with the news.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle