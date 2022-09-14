Why Prince Harry will not wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s final vigil in London

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his post as a senior royal in 2020 and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, continues to discharge his duties overseas, but because he is not directly involved with the UK royal institution, there seem to be different rules for him, including what he will — or will not — be allowed to wear at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

According to Express.co.uk, the Duke of Sussex has been “banned” from wearing his military uniform to pay his last respects to his late grandmother.

Instead, he will be seen wearing civilian clothes at the ceremonial events, including the final vigil in Westminster Hall, during which the queen’s coffin will lie in state for people to pay their respects.

The reason Harry has not been permitted to wear the uniform is because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. An exception, however, has been made for his uncle Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who will be permitted to wear his uniform as a special mark of respect for his late mother — who was the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British royal family — at Westminster Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Prince Harry and Meghan look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Interestingly, when the coffin of the queen was in procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland, Andrew joined his siblings — including the new monarch King Charles III — wearing his medals but not his military uniform since he, too, is no longer a working royal.

Prince Harry — who served in the British Army for a decade, including two tours of Afghanistan — however, is not embittered by this development. He released a statement through his spokesperson, who was quoted as telling The Independent that the duke would wear a morning suit; he has also asked that the “focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

In this 2018 photo, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) In this 2018 photo, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesperson purportedly said.

In this 2006 photo, Prince Harry grins and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she inspects the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, In this 2006 photo, Prince Harry grins and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she inspects the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England . (AP Photo/Dylan Martinez, pool)

A statement was also shared on Harry and Meghan’s ‘Archewell’ website, in which the second-born son of King Charles III and Princess Diana wrote what the queen meant to him. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you…”

In this June 2018 photo Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, pose for a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP, File) In this June 2018 photo Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, pose for a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP, File)

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III,” he added.

The Sussex royals are currently in the UK, where they are mourning the death of the late monarch along with the rest of the royal family, including the king, the queen consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and others.

