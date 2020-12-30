Prince Harry-Meghan’s son Archie heard speaking for the first time; listen to the audio clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was heard speaking for the first time. The 18-month-old said his first public words, on his parents’ first podcast.

Archie was heard and wishing listeners “Happy New Year”, at the end of Prince Harry and Meghan’s debut on Spotify. The royal baby spoke in a “slight American accent”, according to The Guardian.

Archie reportedly took the microphone to say “Happy” repeating after his father, and then copied Meghan and said “new” and finally completed the phrase without prompting. Listen to this audio clip:

LISTEN TO HIM OMG 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/qogJWD1foz — lacey (@__mrswrigs) December 29, 2020

The podcast ends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broadcasting the song This Little Light of Mine, which was placed at the end of their wedding. As part of the podcast, the royal couple shares recordings of their friends, from Elton John to television presenter James Corden, expressing the experience of coping with the pandemic and hopes for the coming year.

A while ago, the mother opened up in an article about how she suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with her second child.

The royal couple also released their first American holiday card recently featuring the three, along with their pets.

