Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle and him were victims of ‘institutional gaslighting’

Discussing the decision to step back from royal duties, Harry wonders what might have happened to the couple "had we not got out when we did"

harry meghanThe second volume will release on December 15 (Source: Netflix/YouTube)
The first three episodes of the six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which chronicles the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were released last week. The first volume captured their love story and their subsequent lives in the royal family where the couple struggled to come to terms with the royal protocols and the unending scrutiny of paparazzi and the general public. Netflix has now shared the trailer of the second volume — the final three episodes that will be out on December 15 — in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen making revelations highlighting the tensions between them and the royal family.

Discussing the decision to step back from royal duties, Harry wonders what might have happened to the couple “had we not got out when we did”. Concurring, Meghan said, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

On what appears to be their flight from England to Canada, where the couple stayed for a while after stepping down from their royal roles, Harry said, “We are on the freedom flight”.

After claiming that they were victims of “institutional gaslighting”, the Duke opened up about the unfair treatment given to him as compared to his brother, Prince William. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” he said. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Meghan added: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

Just like the first three episodes, the trailer for the upcoming episodes, too, promises an intimate glimpse of the couple’s life with their two children. In one of the scenes, Meghan holds Archie as they look at a portrait of Princess Diana hanging on the wall. “Who’s that?” she asked. “Hi, Granda. That’s Grandma Diana.”

“In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you’ve got to finish the first chapter,” Harry said, later in the trailer. “It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted,” Meghan added.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:30:07 pm
