Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s TIME magazine photoshoot gives a nod to Princess Diana

Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident many years ago, but she continues to be remembered around the world, mainly by her family. Both Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle respectively, honour her legacy by either taking up after her in terms of fashion, being a part of similar causes, or wearing accessories that once belonged to her heirloom, etc.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in particular, keep reminding people of Diana’s legacy through their actions, more so after they branched out from the royal firm and shifted base to the US last year, thereby discontinuing their service as senior royals.

The couple has been named by TIME magazine as two of the world’s 100 most influential people. They even appeared on one of the magazine’s covers on Wednesday. According to reports, this is the first time that the Sussexes, who are parents to two kids, Archie and Lilibet-Diana, have posed together formally for an official magazine cover shoot. They were photographed by Pari Dukovic.

According to The Independent, Harry and Meghan were dressed by stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth, who have styled other celebrities, too, including Jennifer Aniston, Kirsten Dunst, Brad Pitt and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In one of the first pictures shared on social media, Meghan appears to be wearing a crisp white shirt with her sleeves rolled up, and matching tailored white trousers. Harry, on the other hand, is dressed in a black shirt with a beaded bracelet accessory. It is interesting the way they are in contrasting colours, representing perhaps, the starkly different cultures and worlds they come from.

Interestingly, the duchess also appears to have made a subtle nod to her mother-in-law Diana by wearing the gold Cartier Tank Française watch that once belonged to the Princess of Wales. According to Time and Tide Watches, the watch previously belonged to Prince William after the brothers divided their mother’s personal possessions following her death.

While Harry had initially taken Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring, William had asked for a swap so he could propose to his wife Kate Middleton with it in 2009. Later, the gold Cartier watch was given to Meghan when she married Harry in 2018.

Sometime last year, the couple was photographed during a special episode of Time100 Talks, wherein they were captured at their home in the US by Matt Sayles. In the picture, people had noticed that Meghan had worn, besides her engagement ring, wedding band, a bangle and a ring, the Cartier Tank Française watch.

