Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Harry, Meghan praised for holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s service; what do royal protocols say about PDA?

During this trip, Meghan was seen comforting Harry by placing a hand on his back, holding his hand throughout their public appearances and services

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle holding hands, Prince Harry Meghan Markle PDA, Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth service, PDA, royal protocols, indian express newsBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk at Westminster Hall in London. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in the UK at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and decided to extend their trip to participate in the funeral services, were seen holding hands on numerous occasions, while stepping out in public.

The couple, however, is not new to public displays of affection, and living in the US now with their two children, they have been seen engaging in little PDAs every now and then.

But their affectionate gestures in the UK, during a period of mourning, has made news in the country where the majority of royal family members assume a more conventional and conservative body language when seen in public.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle holding hands, Prince Harry Meghan Markle PDA, Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth service, PDA, royal protocols, indian express news Prince Harry and Meghan look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Netizens, however, are especially praising the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, for standing by her husband, the Duke, who has lost his grandmother.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle holding hands, Prince Harry Meghan Markle PDA, Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth service, PDA, royal protocols, indian express news From left, Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public, at Windsor Castle. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

It started when they were seen making their ‘Fab Four’ reunion appearance, along with the newly-anointed Prince and Princess of Wales, William and his wife Kate Middleton. Dressed in their all-black attire, as per the prescribed dress code, the four royals walked around the Windsor Palace as they looked at the tributes for the late monarch and interacted with the people gathered there.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle holding hands, Prince Harry Meghan Markle PDA, Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth service, PDA, royal protocols, indian express news Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold hands as they view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Meghan was seen comforting Harry by placing a hand on his back, firmly holding his hand while walking outside, and leaving his side only to interact with and comfort other grieving people who had been waiting for them behind the barricades.

The couple was even photographed walking hand-in-hand while exiting the Westminster Hall service for the queen yesterday. They were joined by other royal family members such as King Charles III and Camilla, William, Kate, the queen’s other children and grandchildren. While everyone else refrained from holding hands, Harry and Meghan appeared to be a team.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle holding hands, Prince Harry Meghan Markle PDA, Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth service, PDA, royal protocols, indian express news Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as the procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall also seemed to follow suit.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Myka Meier, royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, was previously quoted as telling People magazine that while “there is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA”, the UK royal family rarely does it.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle holding hands, Prince Harry Meghan Markle PDA, Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth service, PDA, royal protocols, indian express news Prince Harry and Meghan walk inside Westminster Hall in London. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Some years ago, a Daily Mail report had quoted body language expert Robin Kermode as explaining that the queen herself rarely held hands with her husband Prince Philip in public, which may have set an unspoken precedent for other family members.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 09:40:29 pm
