Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Kensington Palace, are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” read the tweet.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” read another tweet. The couple is presently in Australia on their first official royal trip as a couple.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The two got married, amidst much fanfare on May 19 in St George’s Chapel, England. The event was attended by members of the royal family. Several celebrity guests like Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey were also in attendance. Millions of viewers, from all across the globe also witnessed the grand wedding in the quaint English town.

