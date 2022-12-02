Fans divided over the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer release

The much-awaited first trailer of the Netflix docuseries chronicling the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped on Thursday, giving fans a rare peek “behind closed doors” at the couple‘s love story and the difficulties they faced in the royal spotlight. The 1 minutes and 12 seconds long teaser, which will premiere in December across six episodes, features previously unseen footage from the couple’s younger days to later moments of joy and difficulties.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” they are asked in the documentary. Harry replied, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan added, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The series, titled Harry & Meghan, explores “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

While the short trailer of the upcoming docuseries has left netizens hooked and curious, it has also raised eyebrows over the timing of its release. It comes at a time when the royal family is embroiled in a racism incident in which Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, said that she had been repeatedly asked where she “really” came from at a Buckingham Palace reception. Following the race row, Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey stepped down from her honorary duties for the royal family.

“The first trailer for Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is here. Talk about timing,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Harry and Meghan’s documentary trailer coming out just as the royal family has another racism scandal, slay.”

“When I say timing is forever on Harry and Meghan’s side,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

However, many others called the release of the trailer at this time “petty” as it coincides with Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s first trip to the United States in eight years. The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a three-day tour to the States which will conclude with the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday evening.

“The poor timing of Harry & Meghan’s announcement of their docuseries during their Highnesses’s visits saddens me,” a user wrote.

Another added: “Complete disgrace and disrespectful. To release this while his brother is honouring real change with the Earthshot event. Shows how truly petty they are.”

