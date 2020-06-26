Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cook food for a rehab charity in Los Angeles

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to their new home in Los Angeles, the couple have been busy volunteering at different charitable organisations.
The duo recently spent some time at a gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the city, where they volunteered to cook food for the vulnerable population.
The charity called Homeboy Industries took to Instagram to thank Prince Harry and Meghan for visiting their cafe and bakery to “provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them (Harry and Meghan) as they helped prepare food,” wrote the organisation, alongside pictures of the royal couple preparing the dough and filling containers with ready-to-go food.
Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Each year, Homeboy Industries provides support to nearly 9000 individuals through “job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more,” it mentioned in its Instagram post.
Meanwhile, the royal couple has also joined hands with an agency that works with former US President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and other A-listers, to talk on racial justice, gender equality, environment and mental health.
