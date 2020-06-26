Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cook food for a rehab charity in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently cooked food at a rehabilitation organisation. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram, homeboyindustries/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently cooked food at a rehabilitation organisation. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram, homeboyindustries/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to their new home in Los Angeles, the couple have been busy volunteering at different charitable organisations.

The duo recently spent some time at a gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the city, where they volunteered to cook food for the vulnerable population.

The charity called Homeboy Industries took to Instagram to thank Prince Harry and Meghan for visiting their cafe and bakery to “provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them (Harry and Meghan) as they helped prepare food,” wrote the organisation, alongside pictures of the royal couple preparing the dough and filling containers with ready-to-go food.

Each year, Homeboy Industries provides support to nearly 9000 individuals through “job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more,” it mentioned in its Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the royal couple has also joined hands with an agency that works with former US President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and other A-listers, to talk on racial justice, gender equality, environment and mental health.

