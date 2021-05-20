scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan to set up community relief centre in Mumbai amid COVID-19 crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 8:00:56 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archwell Foundation announced they would be setting up a relief centre in Mumbai.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who completed three years of marriage on May 19, 2021, made a special announcement on the occasion. In a statement shared on the Archewell Foundation website, the couple announced they would be building a community relief centre in Mumbai, in partnership with World Central Kitchen, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing the surge in cases, the statement read, “Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.”

“Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported,” it further read.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Mumbai is also home to Myna Mahila, an organisation focused on women’s health and employment opportunities that the Duchess has long supported.

This is the third of the four relief centres being built by Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen. “During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families,” the note further read.

