scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

How Queen Elizabeth II reacted to Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s announcement of second child

Queen Elizabeth II shared the news with Prince Philip and Prince Charles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2021 4:40:19 pm
meghan markle, prince harryMeghan Markle is pregnant with her second child. (Photo: Misan Harrimaan)

Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child after Archie, Queen Elizabeth II congratulated the royal parents, being the first in the family to do so.

The 94-year-old monarch shared her joy with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the “entire family”. “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Daily Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the happy news with the royal family in advance of making it public, according to reports.

Earlier, the royal couple made the announcement with a black and white picture, in which Meghan is seen lying in her husband’s lap while cradling her bump, in the backdrop of what looked like a garden. The photograph was clicked by Misan Harrimaan, the couple’s longtime friend.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage after first son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child will be the Queen’s 10 or 11th grandchild, depending on whether the baby arrives before that of Zara Tindall’s baby, due in 2021.

The announcement came on the 37th anniversary of when Princess Diana reportedly shared that she was pregnant with her second son Harry, on Valentine’s Day, in 1984.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dia mirza
Bride-to-be Dia Mirza looks lovely at pre-wedding festivities; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement