How Queen Elizabeth II reacted to Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s announcement of second child

Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child after Archie, Queen Elizabeth II congratulated the royal parents, being the first in the family to do so.

The 94-year-old monarch shared her joy with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the “entire family”. “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Daily Mail.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the happy news with the royal family in advance of making it public, according to reports.

Earlier, the royal couple made the announcement with a black and white picture, in which Meghan is seen lying in her husband’s lap while cradling her bump, in the backdrop of what looked like a garden. The photograph was clicked by Misan Harrimaan, the couple’s longtime friend.

Also Read | Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage after first son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child will be the Queen’s 10 or 11th grandchild, depending on whether the baby arrives before that of Zara Tindall’s baby, due in 2021.

The announcement came on the 37th anniversary of when Princess Diana reportedly shared that she was pregnant with her second son Harry, on Valentine’s Day, in 1984.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle