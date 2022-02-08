How does Prince Harry deal with burnout? ‘Take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, meditate’

Like many people around the world, Prince Harry also experiences exhaustion from time to time. The father-of-two, who stepped down as a senior member of the UK royal family and has been living in the US since 2020 with wife and former actor Meghan Markle, recently caught up with ace tennis player Serena Williams, a friend.

According to a People report, the two met during a virtual event this week and talked about “mental fitness” and “commitment to inner work”. The Duke of Sussex confessed that he experiences “burnout”, encouraging people around the world to focus on their well-being.

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

Acknowledging that self-care is difficult, the 37-year-old said, “Self care is the first thing that drops away. I’m happy to admit that — as a husband, as a dad.”

He also shared that he tries to find a 30-45-minute window every morning to dedicate to himself. “Okay, one of the kids has gone to school. The other one’s taking a nap. There’s a break in our programme. It’s like, right, it’s either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate.”

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make a royal splash in first red carpet event in over a year

The duke also said that having a “me-time” should be important — a habit that becomes a part of one’s daily routine, like brushing teeth, for example.

During their interaction, they were joined by BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux. Williams said, “I know I joke a lot, but Harry’s actually one of my coaches. Whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life’s problems.”

The tennis star further said, “I’m like, okay, I need some more problems solved. When can I come over? Because you just, you just always figure it out for me.”

When Harry and Meghan got married in 2018, Williams was one of the attendees at their wedding.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!