Prince Harry carries briefcase with ‘Archie’s Papa’ embossed on it

Prince Harry carrying a black briefcase, while leaving from the United Nations office (Source: Reuters) Prince Harry carrying a black briefcase, while leaving from the United Nations office (Source: Reuters)

In his left arm, the 37-year-old carried a black briefcase that had the words “Archie’s Papa” embossed on one side. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.

Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, also shared the detail in an Instagram story, according to Marie Claire.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently met the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The ambassador later tweeted, “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.”

Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness. Photos: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/YhbSsJGQZP — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 23, 2021

Meghan was photographed wearing a black turtle-neck dress, which she teamed with a beige coat and bag and black shades.

The visit marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance after the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June.

His commitment to his wife & children is so admirable I take my hat off for this prince & soldier! He is so proud of his family it makes me respect & love him more — Royal Olive (@Olive2802) September 24, 2021

So cute!❣❤❤❤ — RCrussi (@Chanchie19) September 24, 2021

