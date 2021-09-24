scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Prince Harry carries briefcase with ‘Archie’s Papa’ embossed on it

Netizens can't get over Prince Harry's adorable gesture!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 24, 2021 6:34:11 pm
prince harry, meghan marklePrince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to New York City (Source: Reuters)

Prince Harry looked dapper in a black suit as he came out of the United Nations building after a meeting. But what really caught our eyes was the portfolio briefcase that he carried.

prince harry Prince Harry carrying a black briefcase, while leaving from the United Nations office (Source: Reuters)

In his left arm, the 37-year-old carried a black briefcase that had the words “Archie’s Papa” embossed on one side. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.

Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, also shared the detail in an Instagram story, according to Marie Claire.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s TIME magazine photoshoot gives a nod to Princess Diana

Take a look at the Duke’s adorable picture:

Prince Harry and Meghan recently met the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The ambassador later tweeted, “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.”

Meghan was photographed wearing a black turtle-neck dress, which she teamed with a beige coat and bag and black shades.

The visit marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance after the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Isn’t it adorable?

