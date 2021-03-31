Prince Harry and Meghan planning home birth for second child?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting a girl child in their latest interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Source: Misan Harriman/Instagram)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are all set to welcome their second child, a baby girl, after son Archie, are planning for home birth at their Montecito estate, reports claim.

Meghan is expecting her daughter in early summer, royal sources have told pagesix.com. The baby will be the first-ever royal to be born in the US.

Meghan had earlier planned home birth for Archie as well at their then-home Frogmore Cottage in the UK. But her son was a week overdue and so she had to be admitted to London’s Portland hospital, where she gave birth to her first child on May 6, 2019.

“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” a royal source was quoted as saying by the outlet. “But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”

Harry and Meghan bought their new home after moving to California following their exit from their royal roles.

The couple revealed they were expecting a girl child in their recent much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great,” Harry said in the interview.