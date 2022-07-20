scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Prince Harry talks about the ‘Africa’ connect between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

Talking about Africa, the former senior member of the UK royal family said it was here that he realised he had "found a soulmate in [his] wife"

New Delhi
July 20, 2022
Prince Harry, Prince Harry news, Prince Harry UN speech, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on Princess Diana, Prince Harry on Africa, indian express newsPrince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the United Nations General Assembly celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Prince Harry has used numerous platforms to express his love for his late mother Diana, the Princess of Wales, who died in a car accident in 1997, when Harry was only a teenager.

Recently, during a special address given to the United Nations on July 18 — Nelson Mandela Day — the Duke of Sussex talked about a special connection between her and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Talking about Africa, the former senior member of the UK royal family said it was here that he realised he had “found a soulmate in [his] wife”. In his keynote speech, he opened up about his love for the continent and the connection he feels to both Meghan — a former actor — and his mother Diana, every time he visits Africa.

Harry talked about a photo of his mother and Mandela, clicked in 1997, wherein he could see the “joy” on her face, along with the “playfulness” and the “cheekiness”. While speaking about Mandela’s legacy, he noted that since he first visited Africa at the age of 13, he has “always found hope on the continent”.

“In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Prince Harry, Prince Harry news, Prince Harry UN speech, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on Princess Diana, Prince Harry on Africa, indian express news Prince Harry and Meghan walk during a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

The duke appeared to be referring to one of his first dates with Meghan, when the two travelled to Botswana in the summer of 2016, two years before their wedding.

After their engagement, he had talked about the trip in an interview, saying: “We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

Interestingly, Harry had even proposed with a ring that had a diamond from the country, along with diamonds from his mother Diana’s personal collection.

