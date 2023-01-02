scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

‘He has an eye for form and colour’: Original artist on Prince George’s reindeer painting

"It's a real privilege to inspire any child to want to draw or paint," she said

Prince George is a talented child; his parents recently displayed his work on social media. (Photo: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and second in line to the British throne, recently left everyone impressed with his Christmas painting. It featured a reindeer, who had a little mound of snow on his nose with two robins sitting on him – one on the antlers and another on his body. Sharing the painting, which had little snowflakes dotting it, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George.”

As fans flooded the comment section with praises for the 9-year-old, they also speculated the painting is inspired by a greeting card from Wrendale Designs. The artwork, starkly similar to the one painted by the little Prince, featured on the company’s ‘Festive Friends’ Stag Luxury Boxed Christmas Cards.

Calling it “an unexpected Christmas surprise”, Hannah Dale, the founder of Wrendale Designs and artist behind the cards, told Hello!, “It was a really lovely surprise to see it on Christmas day. The post had popped up on my Twitter feed so I had seen it. I instantly recognised it. I think you can tell by the angle of the ears and the little robins.”

She added that Prince George “has obviously got talent” and “has an eye for form and colour“.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wrendale Designs (@wrendaledesigns) 

“I think having a love of animals and love of nature is obviously something that’s maybe captured his attention. That inspires me very much. It’s a real privilege to inspire any child to want to draw or paint. It was a really lovely compliment,” she continued.

Prior to this, the artist released a memorial piece in Queen Elizabeth II‘s honour after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. “In honour of our wonderful Queen who dedicated her life in service to our country, we have created a commemorative print featuring a delicate scenic image featuring the Queen reunited with her Prince and corgi,” the description of the print, demonstrating Queen Elizabeth sitting on a bench with Prince Philip with her head leaning on his shoulder, reads.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 20:50 IST
ie-banner

