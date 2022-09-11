Cambridge kids George, Charlotte and Louis get new titles after Charles becomes king

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have new titles. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III to the throne, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. Therefore, their children go from being Princes and Princess of Cambridge to Princes and Princess of Wales.

King Charles III declared Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” Charles said in the address. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations,” the king was quoted as saying in the speech.

The children, who have also moved up in the line of throne, as the second, third, and fourth, will be known as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales instead of George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge, and Louis Cambridge.

As William and Kate take their new titles, a report by People magazine quoted a royal source as saying, “couple is focused on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” the source added.

Kate’s new title, Princess of Wales, was last held by the late Princess Diana, William’s mother and Charles’ ex-wife. “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

As per the line of succession, King Charles will be followed by William, who will now be followed by George, Charlotte, and Louis. Prince Harry comes fifth in line to the throne.

