Saturday, August 20, 2022

Prince Charles launches perfume as homage to ‘magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens’

It is inspired by the weeping silver lime trees in the garden and includes fragrances such as weeping silver lime, mimosa, cedar wood and Orris Fusion

Prince CharlesPrince Charles has expressed his love for gardening and nature on multiple occasions (Source: AP)

Charles, Prince of Wales, who has expressed his love for gardening and nature on multiple occasions, has teamed with Penhaligon to launch his own perfume line which pays homage to the garden of his private residence in Gloucestershire, England – Highgrove Gardens.

Costing £152 (over Rs 14,000), the perfume – Highgrove Bouquet – is inspired by and created with Prince Charles as “a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Garden,” according to the gardens’ official website.

It is inspired by the weeping silver lime trees in the garden and includes fragrances such as weeping silver lime, mimosa, cedar wood, and Orris Fusion.

“It is a time when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches, with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes,” the website noted, talking about the summers at Highgrove Gardens.

It added: “A crisp, confident burst of warm energy opens the dance with vibrant lavender and geranium. As floral, powdery notes appear, a shroud of delicate yellow blossoms seems to fill the air, and to the mimosa, tuberose brings longevity and depth, a solar storm of rich delight. The restful, soothing base is a blend of elegance and sophistication from cedar woods and Orris.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 08:50:39 pm
