‘We’re talking about your birthday’: Prince Charles reveals his last conversation with Prince Philip

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. Just a day earlier, his son called him at Windsor and talked about celebrating his centenary in June, Prince Charles revealed in an interview recently.

‘We’re talking about your birthday,” Prince Charles told his father, knowing he was not keen on the idea. He repeated, “‘We’re talking about your birthday! And whether there’s going to be reception!'”

To this, Prince Philip replied, “‘Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?” Prince Charles responded, “‘I knew you’d say that!'”

The conversation was recalled by Prince Charles in a new BBC One programme Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. The show is a tribute to the late Duke, in which each of his children and adult grandchildren recall some of their fondest memories.

According to a Daily Mail report, Prince William shared a “hilarious anecdote” about his grandfather in the programme.

Taking part in his first family project since giving up royal duties, Prince Harry also said that his grandfather was “unapologetically him”. “From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage – it doesn’t get better than that.”

