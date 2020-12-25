Prince Charles, Camilla, Tom Hardy share special Christmas poem; watch video

Prince Charles and Camilla have a special gift for Christmas. The royal couple released a special rendition of a poem on Christmas Eve.

The couple’s Christmas-special poem was shared in an Instagram video, in which they recited: “‘Twas the night before Christmas”. Several celebrity guests, including Tom Hardy, also joined the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on this special occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Also Read | Prince Charles launches sustainable fashion line with luxury retailer

The poem was recorded in support of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund, a charity supporting actors and stage managers unable to find work due to illness, injury or old age, or those experiencing financial crisis, Clarence House mentioned in the post. Prince Charles has been a patron of the charity for over 20 years, it was revealed.

“This year has been particularly difficult for those working in the industry and in April the charity launched an Emergency Grant Fund to support those in their profession who are experiencing financial hardship owing to the pandemic,” the caption further stated.

A while ago, the couple had also shared their official holiday card for this year, in which they posed in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle